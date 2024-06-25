Man stabbed to death in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh

Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) A man was allegedly stabbed to death in the Kherot village of Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said on Tuesday and added that angry locals blocked a highway to protest against the murder.

Ghanshyam Prajapat was allegedly stabbed to death by Jai Singh and three to four others outside his home late on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Heramb Joshi said.

Following the murder, angry locals blocked the Pratapgarh-Ratlam highway, the police said.

Joshi said, "The body was shifted to the district hospital mortuary for a post-mortem. Additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order." The protesters were also removed from the highway, he added.

The main accused has been detained and is being interrogated, Joshi said.