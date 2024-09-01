Man stabbed to death in robbery bid in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in a robbery bid in the Uttam Nagar area of Dwarka, police said on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Monu, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

A senior police officer said a call was received at Uttam Nagar police station at 11.15 pm on Saturday regarding a scuffle and the stabbing of a man.

At the time of the alleged incident, Monu and his friend Monu Kumar were on their way to have dinner when they were stopped by four to five men near a metro pillar, the police said.

The accused tried to rob them. When they refused, one of them stabbed Monu on the upper back and fled, the officer said.

Monu was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital before being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. He died during treatment, the officer added.

A murder case has been registered and the police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused, the officer said. PTI BM OZ OZ