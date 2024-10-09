Man stabbed to death in Rohini's Vijay Vihar

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in Rohini's Vijay Vihar area on Wednesday, police said.

They said it happened near the Nirankari Bhawan around 5 pm.

An officer said the man was shifted to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The deceased was identified as Deepak, who lived nearby.

The officer said legal action is being taken under appropriate sections of the law. CCTV footage has been collected, he added.

Police said multiple teams have been constituted to nab the culprits.