Man stabbed to death in south Delhi's Madangir, 3 held

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in south Delhi's Madangir area, in what police believe was an act of personal rivalry, an officer said on Thursday.

The incident took place in H-2nd Block, Madangir, when the victim, Nishu, a resident of the same locality, was attacked by a group of people wielding knives.

According to eyewitnesses, Nishu was standing at a street corner when the assailants assaulted him. Locals alerted the authorities and rushed Nishu to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the murder, and recovered a knife from the spot.

"Initial investigation suggests personal enmity as the motive behind the attack. We have apprehended three suspects in connection with the case," the officer said. PTI BM BM VN VN