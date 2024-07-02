Man stabbed to death in Thane; police launch probe

Thane, Jul 2 (PTI) Unidentified persons killed a 26-year-old man after meeting him in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 7 pm on 100 Feet Road in Kalyan, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.

Two-three persons arrived at the spot and discussed something with the victim.

They later stabbed him with a knife and fled. The man died on the spot, an official from Kolsewadi police station said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint by a man who was accompanying the victim, the Kolsewadi police on Monday night registered an FIR against unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (murder), the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK