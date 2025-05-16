Man stabbed to death in Thane; two held

Thane, May 16 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in public over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the attack that occurred in the Laxmi Chirag Nagar area of Thane West on Thursday evening, while the prime accused is at large, senior inspector Rajkumar Wackchoure said.

As per the complaint, the victim, Darshan Deepak Shinde, was sitting on a bench in the area when four persons accosted him, and while one of them grabbed his hand, another attacked him with a sharp weapon, he said.

The official said the accused also threatened vendors and people in the vicinity.

The accused wanted to show their dominance in the area, he said.

He said a case under sections 103 (murder), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against the accused, Aryan Gadhiwal (20), Tushar Nirukhekar (24), Akash Shinde (28), and an individual known only as 'Bhal' (20).

Nirukhekar and Akash Shinde have been arrested while the others are at large, and a hunt has been launched for him, he said. PTI COR ARU