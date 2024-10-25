Man stabbed to death in UP's Gonda

Gonda, Oct 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in the Kotwali Nagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said information was received about a body being found behind the medical college in the Kotwali Nagar police station area early on Friday.

Senior officers reached the spot with a field unit of forensic experts and collected evidence before sending the body for post-mortem.

The man was identified as Vijay Pandey, a local.

Advertisment

Jaiswal said knife marks were found on the body.

According to his family members, Pandey left home after receiving a call around 3 am, the officer said.

Five teams have been formed to investigate the matter, he added. PTI COR CDN SZM