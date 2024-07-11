Man stabbed to death in west Delhi, two juveniles held

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Two juveniles were held for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old man to death in Khyala area of west Delhi, Delhi police officials said on Thursday.

The duo allegedly stabbed the man on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

According to police, the accused revealed during interrogation that an argument that had taken place between one of the accused and the victim and they "wanted to teach him a lesson".

"A team was sent to the spot immediately. Victim was identified as Lakshay who was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. An FIR was registered and multiple teams were formed to nab the accused," a senior police officer said.

Based on tips received and technical analysis, two juveniles were identified and apprehended, the officer said.

During the interrogation, they said that a few days back some argument had taken place between the deceased and one of the juvenile due to which they "wanted to teach him a lesson" and hatched a plan.

Lakshay's father told media that after having dinner he was called by someone and he left the house.

"He told his mother that he would be back in sometime. Some boys took him to a nearby street and stabbed him multiple times," Sanjay, father of the victim said. He further said that Lakshay had no dispute with anyone.

"His birthday happens to be on July 16, and I was planning to gift him a scooter," he added.