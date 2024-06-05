Man stabbed to death near bus stand in Delhi

New Delhi, June 5 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in south-east Delhi's Sunlight Colony area on Wednesday evening, police officials said.

The incident took place near Sarai Kale Khan bus stand at 4.45 pm, they said.

A police officer said the deceased is identified as Rohit alias Mogli. He was facing two criminal cases of theft and drug smuggling.

He was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds on his body. He was taken to AIIMS hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The officer said during investigations, it was found that Rohit was having a dispute with Javed, who live in the same locality, over an issue due to which Javed stabbed him and fled.

Javed is a history sheeter of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station area. Teams are formed to nab him, the officer said.