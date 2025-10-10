Man stabbed to death near in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A 34-year-old barber was found dead with stab injuries near Khajuri Chowk in Delhi's northeast, an official said on Friday.

Police said the New Usmanpur police received information around 11:27 pm on Thursday that a man's body was found in the Khadar area near Khajuri Chowk.

"A team rushed to the spot and found a man with multiple stab wounds. The deceased was identified as Gajender, a resident of Dayalpur. He worked as a barber in the locality," said the officer.

The crime scene was inspected by the forensic team, which collected samples and other evidence. The body was later shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered.

Police said teams have been formed to identify and nab those involved in the crime. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to ascertain the sequence of events and track the suspects.