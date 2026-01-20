Man stabbed to death on his father's 'tehervee' in UP's Mahoba

Banda (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death during the 13th-day death ritual ceremony (teharvee) of his father in the Ajnar area of Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba, police said on Tuesday.

Four other family members were also injured while trying to intervene, they said.

Circle Officer (Kulapahar) of Ravikant Gauna said that on Sunday, the 'teharvee' ceremony of the deceased Ramkripal was being held in Leva village, during which his son Vikas argued with some villagers.

Gauna said Vikas, on the same evening, went out alone to relieve himself when he was attacked with knives and seriously injured. He died while being taken to the hospital.

The condition of one of the injured is serious, he said.

The officer said that no complaint has been received from the victim's side yet. Personnel have been deployed in the village for security purposes, and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.