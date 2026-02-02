Man stabbed to death on roadside in Latur; two held

Latur, Feb 2 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly brutally attacking a 24-year-old man on the roadside in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Monday.

Prajwal Maske, a resident of Buddha Nagar, was brutally attacked by the accused, Aniket alias Ganesh Gaikwad and Bhima Suryawanshi, at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk on Sunday night, inspector Santosh Patil told PTI.

He later died during treatment at a hospital, the official said.

Incidentally, Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh, who was returning from a rally, witnessed the stabbing and informed the police.

Deshmukh, in a social media post, said that he stopped his vehicle, but the attackers managed to flee the scene. He immediately arranged for the injured man to be taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

"Latur is known as a peaceful and cultured city. A murder in public in such a city is a failure of the police administration," he wrote in his post.