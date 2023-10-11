Man stabbed to death; one arrested

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a person to death at Anik village in suburban Chembur, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The deceased was identified as Ilyas Khan (40).

He and the accused worked at a catering firm, said an official of RCF police station.

While drinking together on late Tuesday night, they fought over an old dispute and the accused stabbed Khan who died on the spot, the official said.

The accused was arrested under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) while another person was wanted in the case, he said without giving more details. PTI ZA KRK