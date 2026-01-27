Man stabbed to death over borrowed money dispute in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 27 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in a brawl over unpaid loan money in Bundi district's Badanayagaon village, officials said on Tuesday.

Angry kin, accompanied by villagers, blocked the National Highway 52 near Satur village for around two hours on Tuesday morning, forcing diversion of traffic.

They demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for a family member, while refusing a post-mortem until demands are met.

The incident took place on Monday night in the Hindoli police station area, and police said they have detained the suspects.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Saini (32), a resident of Manglikhurd village.

Mukesh had allegedly borrowed Rs 1 lakh from the key accused, Hansraj, three years ago, police said.

The accused, along with his few friends, called Mukesh to his village, Badanayagaon, on Monday at around 8.30 pm when an argument erupted, and the accused attacked Mukesh with a knife, they said.

The victim, who received two critical injuries, was rushed to Kota's MBS Hospital, where he succumbed to death during treatment on Monday night, Hindoli DSP Ajit Meghwanshi told PTI.

The angry kin and villagers blocked NH-52 near Satur village for about two hours, he added.

However, following an assurance of adequate aid and contractual job, the villagers ended the demonstration and cleared the highway, the DSP said.

The family members are adamant about their demands and refused the post-mortem, according to Meghwanshi.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of Kota Medical College, Hindoli SHO Mukesh Yadav said. PTI COR PRK PRK