Man stabbed to death over family feud at tea stall in UP's Etawah; accused held

Etawah (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his acquaintance in broad daylight over an argument at a tea stall outside a railway station here on Saturday, police said.

The accused, who was married to the victim's sister before their wedding was annulled by a local court, has been arrested, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said the altercation occurred in the Civil Lines police station area, near the Etawah Railway Station, in the afternoon.

"The dispute escalated when one man attacked the other with a knife, slashing his throat multiple times. The victim has been identified as Raju Yadav, while the accused is Jitendra Kumar Maurya, both in their late 20s," Verma said.

The SSP said Yadav, a resident of Friends Colony here, previously worked at Maurya's nursery. Tensions arose between them when Maurya entered a romantic relationship with Yadav's sister.

Approximately a year and a half ago, the couple eloped and got married, which angered Yadav's family. The case was taken to court, and due to the girl's minor status, the marriage was declared invalid by the court, the officer added.

However, Maurya had been pressuring Raju to accept the marriage and was involved in a dispute with him. On Saturday afternoon, in a culmination of this longstanding animosity, Maurya allegedly called Yadav to the tea stall and murdered him, the officer said.

The police said they arrested the accused at the scene of the crime and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.