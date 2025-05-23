Man stabbed to death over family feud in Mangaluru; accused arrested

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 23 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was fatally stabbed while his two sons were injured in an attack by their relative following a family dispute here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Valachil under Mangaluru Rural Police Station limits late on Wednesday night, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Suleman, a resident of Vamanjoor, who worked as a marriage broker. His sons, Riyab and Siyab, sustained injuries in the attack.

According to police, Suleman had helped facilitate the marriage of the accused, Mustafa (30), a relative, about eight months ago. After a fallout between Mustafa and his wife, tension has been reportedly brewing between the accused and Suleman.

On May 22, around 9:30 PM, after an abusive phone call from Mustafa, Suleman and his sons went to the accused's residence. As they were leaving following a conversation, Mustafa allegedly emerged from his house and stabbed Suleman in the neck.

He then attacked the sons, injuring one in the chest and the other on the forearm, he said.

The victims were taken to Janapriya hospital with the help of locals where Suleman was declared brought dead, while his sons were admitted for treatment, police said.

A case was registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station, police said, adding the accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR AMP ROH