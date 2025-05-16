Man stabbed to death over monetary dispute in Delhi; 4 arrested, 2 absconding

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old labourer was allegedly stabbed to death while his younger brother was injured over a monetary dispute in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Md Munchun (30), while his younger brother has been identified as Md Afsar (21), DCP (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan said.

The dispute stemmed from Munchun owing Rs 35,000 to the accused, which he did not pay, the DCP said. Police have arrested four of the accused – Rajesh (25), Arjun (30), Jagmohan (24) and Sharvan (23) – all colleagues of the deceased, he said.

Two more accused – Rakesh and Lalu – are on the run, and efforts are underway to nab them, the DCP added.

"A PCR call was received at 11:18 pm on Thursday reporting an assault case near the NDPL office. Munchun was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on Friday afternoon. He sustained stab injuries on his neck and stomach,” the officer said.

Afsar, who also suffered stab wounds on his arm, later gave his statement to the police, the DCP said.

Initial probe revealed that Munchun reportedly owed Rs 35,000 to some co-workers at a rice bag factory. The accused allegedly confronted Munchun over the unpaid amount, leading to a violent altercation, the officer said. PTI SSJ ARI