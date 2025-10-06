Man stabbed to death over monetary dispute in Odisha’s Ganjam dist

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Odisha’s Ganjam district over an alleged monetary dispute on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Reddy Damodarapalli village under Dharakote police station limits.

The deceased was identified as B Shankar Reddy, a resident of the same village.

Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation after the deceased's brother, B Sanjib Reddy, lodged a complaint in Dharakote police station.

At least three persons were detained for interrogation, police said.

According to the complaint, the accused had taken a loan of Rs 20,000 from the deceased around four years ago. An argument reportedly took place in the early hours of Monday after the victim demanded repayment, police said.

"The argument escalated and the accused allegedly attacked the victim with a knife before fleeing the scene," the officer said.

Reddy was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here where doctors declared him dead, he said.