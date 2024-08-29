Man stabbed to death over monetary issues in Gurugram; 1 held

Gurugram, Aug 29 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death over monetary issue, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on August 18, at Rajendra Park area, they said.

The accused, Kamal (23), was arrested from Laxman Vihar, police said, adding that he was produced before a local court.

"On August 18, an information about stabbing incident was received from a hospital," Gurugram police spokesperson said.

The victim was identified as Sonu Bairwa (25), who died during the treatment, they said.

Sonu's brother filed a complaint at the Rajendra Park police station and said that some people entered his brother's rented accomodation and stabbed him to death, police said.

Based ont the complaint, an FIR was lodged and an investigation was initiated, the spokesperson said. The crime unit of Palam Vihar on Wednesday, arrested Kamal.

During the interrogation, police found that about two months ago, Kamal, Sonu and Sonu's friend Baljeet, along with some other people had gone to Rajasthan in a car.

"Baljeet's car met an accident on their way to Rajasthan. Kamal promised Baljeet to pay for the repair," the spokesperson said.

"However, Sonu kept pressuring Kamal to give money immediately, following which they had an altercation a few days before the murder," the spokesperson said.

Police said that on August 18, Kamal along with his associates went to Sonu's rented accommodation and a fight broke out between them. Kamal stabbed Sonu with a knife.

"We are questioning the accused. Further investigation is underway," the spokesperson added. PTI COR BM HIG