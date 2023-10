Nashik, Oct 13 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in Panchvati area of Nashik on Friday, a police official said.

Sagar Shinde, who had a dispute with accused Kedar Ingle, was stabbed to death allegedly by the latter and his associates in the afternoon, he said.

"Shinde died on the spot. Ingle and others have absconded and efforts are on to nab them," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM