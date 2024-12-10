Man stabbed to death over suspicion of illicit affair in east Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his former neighbour to death in east Delhi after suspecting him of having an illicit relationship with his wife, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the New Ashok Nagar area on Monday night, during which Ram (33), a native of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, lost his life.

Ram's relative, Amit, told the police that he was attacked by his former neighbour with a knife and declared dead by doctors at the LBS Hospital.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds near his private parts, a police officer said.

"It is alleged that the accused suspected Ram of having an affair with his wife. On Monday night, under the influence of alcohol, the accused attacked Ram with a knife," the officer added.

The victim’s body has been sent to the mortuary at LBS Hospital for an autopsy.

A murder case has been registered under relevant sections, and an investigation is underway to nab the accused, police said.

Ram worked as a peon at a company in Noida's Sector 3.

Kripa Shankar Sharma, another relative of the victim, told PTI Videos that he is survived by his mother, brother and three sisters, who live in Sultanpur and have been informed about his death. PTI ALK ALK ARD ARD