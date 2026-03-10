Man stabbed to death with scissors in Delhi's Seemapuri; accused arrested

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors following a quarrel over a monetary dispute in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, an official said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the matter, the official said.

According to the police, a PCR call on March 8, regarding a quarrel in New Seemapuri, was received. Following this, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

"During the inquiry, the team found that the accused, identified as Javed alias Gunda (28), had a heated argument with Rakibul (26) and Aamir (27), over a monetary dispute," the officer said.

During the altercation, Javed allegedly attacked both men with a pair of scissors, inflicting serious injuries on them.

Both the injured were immediately rushed to a hospital, where Rakibul survived the attack, while Aamir succumbed to his injuries. After this, the police converted the case into a murder.

A team formed to nab the accused examined several CCTV cameras from the area, which showed the accused moving around the locality after the attack.

Using CCTV analysis, police, after tracking Javed to a jhuggi in New Seemapuri, apprehended him from the area and recovered the pair of scissors used in the crime, police said.

According to the police, Javed is an illiterate and has a criminal history. He has previously been involved in at least two criminal cases registered at Seemapuri police station, including offences related to voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police added. PTI BM SHS