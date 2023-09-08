Man stabs another over personal rivalry in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A man stabbed another to death here due to a rivalry between them, police said on Friday.

Two pigeon keepers in Nistoli village of Teela Mor police station area had an altercation with both accusing the other of catching their pigeons following which one Yogendra stabbed Ajay, said Surya Bali Maurya, ACP, Shalimar Garden. Police said the two had frequent fights over the issue.

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and sent Ajay to GTB hospital in northeast Delhi where he later died, Maurya said.

Upon getting a complaint from the family members of the deceased, police lodged an FIR against Yogendra and arrested him, he said.

The knife used in the crime has also been recovered, the ACP added.