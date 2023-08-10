Man stabs brother-in-law in Delhi's Khajuri Khas; arrested

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his 23-year-old brother-in-law with scissors in north-east Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 11.30 am when Idrees, the victim, allegedly abused Shamshad (42) for torturing his sister, who got married to the accused 10 years ago, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

When Idrees hurled abuses at Shamshad, he got enraged and allegedly picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the neck, Tirkey said.

Based on the victim's statement, an attempt to murder case has been registered against Shamshad and he has been arrested, the DCP said.

Idrees is a resident of JJ Colony Wazirpur, while Shamshad lives in Khajuri Khas here, the police said. PTI NIT RPA