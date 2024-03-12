Man stabs brother to death in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old man stabbed his brother to death over parking a motorcycle in Mirpur village here, police said on Tuesday.

Vipin parked his motorcycle in a bylane on Monday night. His elder brother Sandeep Kumar (35) objected to this and an altercation broke out between them, they said.

Their mother tried to intervene but the fight escalated. Vipin brought a knife from his home and stabbed Sandeep in a fit of rage, police said.

The villagers took him to the community health centre in Motigarpur where the doctor declared Sandeep dead, they said.

Superintendent of Police Somen Barma the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV NB