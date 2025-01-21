Man stabs brother to death over family dispute in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his brother to death over a family dispute in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Barwala village under Shahpur police station limits.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal said, "On Monday night, Krishna Pal (45) was fatally stabbed by his brother Prem Pal following a heated argument over a family issue. Police reached the scene upon receiving the information and have launched an investigation into the case." Bansal further said the victim's body has been sent for postmortem, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who is currently absconding. PTI COR KIS DV DV