Man stabs brothers, sister-in-law over dinner-table dispute in UP's Sitapur; 2 killed

Sitapur (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A man and wife were stabbed to death while another person was critically injured after a petty dispute in a joint family in a village here turned fatal late on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Thakurpurva village under Naimisharanya police station area where a man allegedly attacked his two brothers and sister-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Singh said Shyamu (37) attacked his elder brother Harish (40) and younger brother Ramu following a minor altercation during the family dinner.

When Harish's wife Poonam intervened, she too was stabbed, he added.

"All three sustained stab injuries. They were taken to Community Health Centre Naimisharanya where Poonam was declared brought dead, while Harish succumbed during treatment. Ramu, who is in a critical condition, was referred to the district hospital," Singh said.

Family members alleged that Shyamu suddenly attacked his brothers in a fit of rage during the dispute.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered, police said, adding that the accused fled the spot after the incident.

Teams have been formed to nab Shyamu, who is absconding, the ASP said.