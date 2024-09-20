Man stabs conductor on civic-run bus in Mumbai during robbery bid; arrested

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) A 22-year-old man attacked an on-duty conductor of civic transport body-run bus with a knife and tried to snatch his bag containing fare collection in Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The incident, in which conductor Ashok Dagale (44) suffered grievous injuries, took place at Dharavi in Central Mumbai on Thursday night and the accused, Shaban Khan, was apprehended within four hours of the attack, an official said.

Khan entered the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus between 9.05 pm and 9.20 pm at Dharavi when it was going towards Vikhroli from Pydhonie. He tried to snatch the conductor's money bag which had fare collection, he said.

When Dagale resisted the robbery attempt, the accused took out a knife and attacked him multiple times, leaving him seriously injured, he said.

While getting off the bus, Khan snatched the conductor's mobile phone and fled, according to the official.

Dagle was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

After scanning CCTV footage, police tracked down Khan, who stayed in Dharavi's Kawale Chawl, and apprehended him, and subsequently registered a case against him. PTI DC RSY