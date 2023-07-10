Man stabs ex-fiancé to death in Gurugram, attack caught on CCTV

Gurugram, Jul 10 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his former fiancé to death in broad daylight here on Monday, with the entire incident caught on CCTV, officials said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Family members of the girl had broken off the engagement between the victim Neha (19) and the accused Ram Kumar (23) earlier, police said. Both the accused and the victim were from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun and were staying in Molahera village in rented places.

"They were engaged earlier but due to some reason the family members of the deceased girl broke off their engagement. Keeping a grudge against the deceased, the accused attacked the girl when he got an opportunity and stabbed her to death. We have arrested the accused and are questioning him," said Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime).

According to police, the incident took place near the government school of Molahera village in Sector 22 area in Gurugram district. Around 12 pm on Monday, the victim along with her mother was heading home which was nearby when the man stopped them.

Following an argument between them, the man can be seen taking out a knife from his kurta and stabs the woman, the CCTV video shows.

Both the victim and her mother try to resist but the accused did not remove the knife from the girl's stomach. The CCTV video then shows the victim fall to the ground. The victim's mother can also be seen thrashing the accused with a chappal and dragging him away by hand.

Police reached the spot after receiving information of the incident and rushed the injured woman to a hospital which declared her brought dead. Police also took Ram Kumar into custody.

"We have recovered the knife which was used in the murder and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused. We are questioning him and he will be produced in a city court later," ACP Dahiya said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) at Palam Vihar Police Station. SKY