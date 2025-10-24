Man stabs ex-girlfriend in Mumbai, kills himself by slitting his throat

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old man attacked his former girlfriend with a knife in Mumbai’s Byculla area on Friday morning, then slit his own throat and died, police said.

Kalachowki resident Sonu Barai targeted Manisha Yadav, also 24, on a road around 11 am, nearly two weeks after the two broke up, an official said.

Yadav, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, is being treated in a hospital, he said.

Barai suspected that Yadav was seeing someone else, which had led to a fight between the two. They eventually ended their relationship, the official said.

On Friday morning, Barai called his former girlfriend to meet, but carried a kitchen knife with him.

When Yadav arrived, Barai stabbed her two to three times. The injured woman ran to save her life and entered a nursing home. However, the man chased her and again slashed her inside the medical facility, the official said.

Others present there tried to intervene, but could not do much as Barai was angry and armed. Just then, someone threw a stone at Barai, which made him realise that he won’t be able to escape, the official said.

Barai slit his throat and died at the spot due to excessive blood loss, the official said.

Yadav, who was grievously injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that police have registered a case and launched a probe.