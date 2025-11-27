Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death in Thanjavur

Thanjavur (TN), Nov 27 (PTI) Man stabbed to death his ex-girl friend, as she got engaged to another in Thanjavur on Thursday, police said.

The victim, 26-year-old school teacher, P Kavya of Melakalakudi, died on the spot. She was allegedly stabbed in her head.

The accused is identified as K Ajith Kumar, 29. According to police sources, he was in a relationship with her for 13 years.

The victim's body was taken to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) for post mortem.

Police said they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

A case has been registered in Ammapettai Police Station of Thanjavur. PTI JR JR ADB