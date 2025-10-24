Man stabs former girlfriend to death on Mumbai street, kills himself

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old man chased and fatally stabbed his former girlfriend on the road in broad daylight and committed suicide by slitting his own throat in central Mumbai on Friday, police said.

The accused, Sonu Barai, attacked Manisha Yadav (24) on a street in Kalachowkie area around 11 am, nearly two weeks after the two had broken up, an official said.

Yadav sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Dr Ambedkar Hospital in Byculla by a traffic policeman. She died hours later.

According to the police, Barai suspected that Yadav was seeing someone else, which had led to a fight between the two, and they eventually ended their relationship.

On Friday morning, the accused called her for a meeting and carried a kitchen knife with him.

When Yadav arrived, Barai stabbed her two to three times and chased her as she ran to save her life and entered a nursing home.

The attack continued inside the medical facility, as he held on to Yadav and slashed her again, the official said.

He said that although people in the vicinity tried to intervene, they could not do much as Barai was angry and armed. Just then, someone threw a stone at Barai and hit him with the wooden stick, which made him realise that he won't be able to escape.

Barai then slit his own throat and died on the spot due to excessive blood loss, the official said.

Several videos of the attack inside the nursing home surfaced on social media.

In the video clips, people can be seen trying to rescue the victim from the attacker, and a few others beat the accused with a stick and throw stones at him.

According to a police release, traffic police personnel Kiran Suryavanshi was near the crime scene, taking action against vehicles parked on the footpath, when a passerby alerted him about the incident.

Suryavanshi rushed inside, rescued Yadav, and took her to the Ambedkar hospital in a taxi without wasting time. She was later taken to the government-run J J Hospital, but the doctors could not save her.

Barai, who was lying in a pool of blood at the entrance of the nursing home, was rushed to the civic-run KEM hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

The bodies will be handed over to their families after the post-mortem, he said.

A case has been registered at Kalachowki police station, and a probe is underway, the official said. PTI DC NR ARU KRK