Man stabs girlfriend, shoots self dead in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa, Sep 6 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and then shot himself dead in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Saturday, police said.

Sumit Kumar of Semartand village in Chainpur was in a relationship with Jyoti Kumari (24), who was already married. Recently, Sumit's marriage was fixed, and when Jyoti came to know about it, she asked him to meet.

"They met at a deserted place in Banpurva village. Soon, a fight broke out between them, and Sumit stabbed Jyoti three times and then shot himself dead," Garhwa police station's in-charge Sunil Kumar Tiwari said.

The bodies were found near Parsaha More on the Garhwa-Shahpur Road, he said.

Jyoti, a native of Sagalim village in the Panki police station area of Palamu district, frequently fought with her husband, who knew about her relationship with Sumit. The couple also visited police stations three times to register complaints against each other, he said.

The pistol and the knife used in the crime were recovered, he added.