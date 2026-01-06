Man stabs his employer in Thane district, held in Uttar Pradesh

Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) The Crime Detection Branch nabbed a 23-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly attempting to murder his employer, a wedding stage decorator, by stabbing him over a work-related dispute in Bhyandar area of Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Tushar Dubey, had fled to Jaunpur after allegedly attacking Dashrath Sharma (27) on December 11 last year.

ACP (Crime) Madan Ballal of the MBVV Police said Dubey went into hiding and evaded arrest by shifting his locations.

"Acting on reliable intelligence inputs, a team from the Crime Detection Branch, Cell-1 traced his location to Jaunpur district," he told reporters.

Police obtained his transit remand from the Jaunpur court on January 1 and handed him over to Navghar Police for further legal proceedings, he added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK