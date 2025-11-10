Man stabs mother, brother to death after argument in Andhra’s West Godavari

Bhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 10 (PTI) A 38-year-old man stabbed his mother and younger brother to death following a heated argument here, police said on Monday.

The accused, G Srinivas, attacked his mother, Mahalakshmi (60) and brother, Ravi Teja (33) at their home in West Godavari district late on Sunday night after a heated argument, police said.

He accused them of mentally harassing him and always taking sides against him, police said.

"Srinivas killed his mother and younger brother by stabbing them to death," the official told PTI.

Police said Srinivas alleged that his mother always supported his younger brother and that their "continued harassment" pushed him to the crime.

Both died on the spot from their injuries, police added.

Following the attack, Srinivas called the police and surrendered, confessing to the crime, the official said.

Police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway. PTI MS STH SSK