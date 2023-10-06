Man stabs neighbour to death in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan) Oct 6 (PTI) A man stabbed a woman to death here on Friday over the suspicion that she helped his sister elope with a youth, police said.

The incident took place in Bhoi Mohalla in the Gumanpura police station area when Kamlesh Kumawat (35), who worked as a domestic help, was returning home after work. The accused, Veeru Bhoi (35), has been detained, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhawani Singh said Bhoi suspected that Kumawat had aided his sister in eloping with a man four months ago and wanted revenge.

When Kumawat was walking back home on Friday evening, Bhoi stabbed her multiple times in the neck with a knife. She was bleeding profusely and collapsed on the road, the DSP said.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The body has been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem examination, he said.

Bhoi has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and detained for questioning, the DSP said. PTI COR DIV DIV