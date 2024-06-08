Man stabs transgender over her refusal to pay money for booze

Jabalpur, Jun 8 (PTI) A 36-year-old transgender was seriously injured after she was allegedly stabbed by a man for refusing him money for liquor in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The injured transgender was admitted to a government hospital following the Friday night incident when she was attacked with a knife by Ashish Yadav, police officer Manas Dwivedi told reporters.

An FIR has been registered under section 327 (voluntarily causing hurt for extorting money) of the Indian Penal Code, and a search is on for the accused, he said.

"We are examining the criminal record of the accused and past enmity angle," Dwivedi said.