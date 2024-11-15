Man stabs wife in Delhi's Samayapur Badali

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in a domestic fight at their house in outer-north Delhi's Samayapur Badali area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place Thursday morning when their children were away at school. Police said the couple had second marriage.

An officer said a call regarding the incident was received at 7.30 am.

The woman was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. She had multiple stab wounds, the officer said.

On inquiry, it was found that the couple had fought over a family issue.

The husband, Kushal Pal, absconded after the murder but was later nabbed.

"A team of police was formed and Pal was arrested on Thursday evening," the officer said. PTI ALK ALK VN VN