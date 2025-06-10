Man stabs wife to death, commits suicide: 'Couple from Pak was on long-term visa', say cops

Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) A 45-year-old Pakistani national allegedly stabbed his 35-year-old wife to death in their rented flat in Kharghar node of Navi Mumbai over a domestic dispute before killing himself, police said on Tuesday.

The couple, identified as Notandas alias Sanjay Sachdev and his wife Sapna Notandas, were on long-term visas to India, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Mohite said the couple was found lying in pools of blood in their rented flat on Monday.

"The sister of the deceased woman visited the flat on Monday as Sapna Notandas was not responding to her calls, leading to the discovery of the crime," said Mohite.

He said doctors declared Sapna Notandas dead at the scene, while her husband succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Notandas attacked his wife with a sharp kitchen knife following a quarrel, stabbing her multiple times on the neck, back, and shoulder, leading to her death.

"Subsequently, Notandas used the same weapon to stab himself in the neck, which resulted in his own death," the police officer said.

He said Sapna Notandas and her husband were originally Pakistani citizens.

"Our records show they arrived in India in November 2024 on a long-term visit visa. The couple had been residing in the flat with their two children for the past six months. We are currently conducting a thorough verification of their visas and other identity documents as part of the ongoing investigation," Mohite added.

Police have registered a case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the External Affairs Ministry had stated that the decision to suspend visas of Pakistani nationals won't affect the validity of the Long Stay Visas (LTVs) issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals earlier. PTI COR NSK