Man stabs wife to death in front of their 8-year-old son in MP

Shajapur (MP), Jun 23 (PTI) A 32-year-old man stabbed his wife to death during a domestic fight as their terrified 8-year-old son looked on in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district on Sunday, an official said.

Shaharyar fatally attacked his wife Rukhsar Bi (28) in their home at village Dupada, about 15 km from the district headquarters, around 2 am, he said.

Enraged over a dispute, the accused stabbed his wife in the chest and stomach, killing her on the spot in the presence of their son and fled the scene, said Lalghati police station in-charge Sanjay Verma.

There were domestic squabbles between Shaharyar and the victim, he said, adding that the body has been handed over to the family members. PTI COR ADU NR