Man stabs wife to death in Jaipur, surrenders to police

Jaipur, May 11 (PTI) A 32–year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in the Shyam Nagar area on Saturday, police said.

Kajal Sarkar (35), originally from West Bengal, stabbed his wife Preeti after an argument. He then surrendered to the police, they said.

The police said Sarkar reached the police station and informed the duty officer that he had murdered his wife. He was immediately detained and a police team reached the spot to recover Preeti's body.

The couple had been quarrelling over some issue during the past three days, the police said.

The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated, they added.