Man stabs wife to death, tries to destroy evidence; held

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death at their residence in Maharashtra's Thane city and trying to destroy evidence by cleaning the crime scene, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on February 3 in Mumbra area.

The accused, Dinesh Ramesh Vyas, attacked his wife Meena with a sharp weapon in the drawing room of their house, causing grievous injuries that led to her death, senior inspector of Mumbra police station Anil Shinde said.

"After committing the crime, he attempted to wash away the bloodstains using water with the intention of destroying evidence," he said.

The accused was taken into custody, he added.