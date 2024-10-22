Man stabs woman for 'avoiding' him in west Delhi

New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman who avoided a neighbour following uncomfortable interactions was allegedly stabbed by him in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The man was arrested and a weapon recovered from him, they said.

The incident took place on Monday at 11.30 pm when Ravinder Singh alias Goldy, 36, entered the victim's house and stabbed her multiple times, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said victim was admitted to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. "She was operated in the hospital and is under observation," the officer said.

Police said during initial investigation, it was found that the victim moved into the neighbourhood around two years back with her husband and kids.

Singh and the victim had formal interactions occasionally.

"When she felt uncomfortable with these interactions, she started avoiding him, but did not make any formal complaint. It irked Singh and he entered her house and attacked her," the officer said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered based on the victim's statement and the MLC (medico-legal case).