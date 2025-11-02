Man stabs woman to death in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times, leading to her death, allegedly by her male friend, for pressuring him to marry her, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Pillanna Garden in the K G Halli Police Station limits on Friday, they said.

The victim was a divorcee and was in a relationship with the accused, a 43-year-old married man, who has been arrested.

According to police, they were both in "secret relationship" for some time now, and the issue cropped up between the two, when she started pressuring him to marry her, an idea to which he opposed.

While the woman, a domestic help, was returning from work on Friday, the accused had called her to the place where the incident took place, on the pretext of wanting to talk to her, they said.

Police said the accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a knife, before fleeing the spot.

Passers-by rushed her to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries, they said, adding that a case has been registered at the K G Halli police station. PTI KSU KH