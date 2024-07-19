Man stalks social media executive for seven months in Mumbai; booked

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Police have booked a 34-year-old man for allegedly stalking a female social media executive working in a diamond company in south Mumbai for the last seven months despite warning from cops and getting thrashed once by a crowd, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified by the police as Vicky Rajesh Gupta, a resident of Nallasopara in adjoining Palghar district.

According to the 27-year-old complainant, who stays in south-central Mumbai, the accused had been stalking her since January, he said.

The victim, who travels daily to her office, noticed Gupta had been following her for quite some time. On several occasions, she spotted him travelling in the same BEST-run civic transport bus as she from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus bus depot to Charni Road in south Mumbai, the official said.

One day in January, the accused tried to hold her hand and later in the day he was again spotted near the CSMT bus depot while following her, said the official, citing the complaint.

As the victim shouted for help, passers-by caught hold of Gupta and thrashed him, he said.

On January 16, the accused again boarded the bus in which the victim was travelling. Sensing trouble, she immediately contacted her office colleagues and called them to a Charni Road bus stop. They caught the accused and took him to the D B Marg Police Station, where he was given a warning and let off, said the official.

Earlier this month, Gupta again started following the woman. On Wednesday, he followed the victim from Charni Road to the CSMT bus stop, he said.

Finally, a case was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section related to stalking at the Azad Maidan Police Station, the official said. PTI DC RSY