Man steals ambulance in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar; nabbed

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Tuesday for fleeing with an ambulance belonging to the community health centre in Parsajhakeria, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said that on Monday, a 108 ambulance was reported stolen at Dudhara Police Station.

Police launched a hunt for the vehicle and tracked it in the Khesarha area of Siddharthnagar district through a GPS device installed in it.

The ASP said Kutbudeen, a resident of Maharajganj district, had stolen the ambulance and was going to Maharajganj district to sell it, but lost his way and reached Siddharth Nagar district.

Kutbudeen was arrested and booked under sections 303(2) (theft) and 317(2) (stolen property) of BNS, he said.