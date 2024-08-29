Man steals from cousin’s home to make up for losses in exotic pet business, arrested

Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a man for stealing 400 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 15 lakh from his cousin’s home to cover up losses in his exotic pet business, an official said on Thursday.

Police have recovered most of the valuables and Rs 7.5 lakh cash from the accused Karan Lunsingh Rajpurohit (26), said Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-I Vashi.

Rajpurohit committed the theft at his cousin's home in the Ghansoli area on August 19 when the latter's family had gone to a temple. The Rabale police registered a case and launched a probe on a complaint by his cousin.

Acting on inputs, they arrested Rajpurohit on August 25. He told the police that he recently suffered huge losses in his business of exotic pets and resorted to stealing as he desperately needed money.

Police have recovered 370 grams of gold jewellery, 1.5 kg of silver ornaments and Rs 7.5 lakh cash from him, the official said. A court has remanded him police custody till August 30, he added. PTI COR NR