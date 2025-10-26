Man steals over Rs 80 lakh from Maharashtra's Thane; held in UP

Jhansi (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A robber was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Manikpur Station for allegedly stealing over Rs 80 lakh from Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Kishore Mistry, a native of West Bengal's Burdwan district, was fleeing with the stolen money when he was caught, they said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The accused acted suspiciously when an attempt was made to check Mistry's bag on the Mumbai-Howrah Express, following which he fled the scene.

After a brief chase, police apprehended him and recovered Rs 80,01,500 from his possession, Government Railway Police, Circle Officer (CO) Jhansi, Salim Khan said.

Mistry confessed that he had stolen the money from Thane and fled, the police said, adding that he was en route to West Bengal.

A case has been registered against the accused in Thane, and the Maharashtra Police have been informed about his arrest, the officer said.