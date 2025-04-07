Man steals Rs 2.45 lakh from MP shop; leaves behind apology note detailing struggle with debt

Khargone, Apr 7 (PTI) A man who stole Rs 2.45 lakh from a shop in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district left behind a letter seeking forgiveness for the act committed on Ram Navami, his struggles with debt and constant hounding by creditors as well a promise to return the amount in six months, a police official said on Monday.

The theft took place at the shop of Jujar Ali Bohra in Jamidar Mohalla under Kotwali police station limits in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Kotwali police station assistant sub-inspector Arshad Khan said.

"The thief left behind a typed letter in which he addressed the shop owner as Jujar Bhai. The shop owner has told us he had kept Rs 2.84 lakh in a bag, of which around Rs 2.45 lakh was stolen, while Rs 38,000 remained. In the letter, the culprit has sought forgiveness for the act, which he committed on Ram Navami," Khan said.

"He has said he stays in the neighbourhood. He claimed he had a lot of debt and creditors were visiting him daily. He wrote that he didn't want to resort to stealing but had no option. He has claimed he has taken only what he required while leaving the rest in the bag itself. He has promised to pay back in six months and said the shop owner was free to hand him over to police then," Khan informed.

The man emphasised that everything he had written in the letter was true, adding that "right now it is very important for me to steal money", Khan said.