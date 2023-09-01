Man strangled to death by daughter-in-law, her partner in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his daughter-in-law and her partner in Koilra village here, police said on Friday.

Accused Saloni (26) and Avneesh Verma (28) have been arrested, they said.

On Thursday night, Ramji Verma was found dead at his house under suspicious conditions. After police became suspicious of his daughter-in-law Saloni, they took her into custody for interrogation, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Namrata Srivastava said.

During questioning, it was found that the woman was having an affair with Avneesh who lives in the same village where Saloni’s maternal home is, the ASP said.

The officer said Ramji got to know about Saloni’s extramarital affair and had also raised an objection to it, she said.

Following this, the duo hatched a plan to kill Ramji and strangled him with a scarf while he was sleeping, police said.

The police have recovered the scarf used in the murder and Rs 35,000 which they had stolen from the victim, the ASP said. PTI COR SAB NB